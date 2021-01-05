SUN Price Down 1.5% This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One SUN token can currently be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00017895 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $28.38 million and $64.31 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00240036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00492962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017620 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,644,723 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.