Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.22. 12,768,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 10,845,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

