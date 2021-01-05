Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.16. 1,305,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,567,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

