Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NOVA opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

