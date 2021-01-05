SunOpta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,562 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the average daily volume of 501 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.69.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

