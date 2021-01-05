Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

