Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 7,439 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $529,061.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,173.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 60,839 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $3,806,087.84.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $73.09. 3,551,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,301.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after purchasing an additional 245,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

