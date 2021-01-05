Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Up 5.5%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 304,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 257,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.24 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 787.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.