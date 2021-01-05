Suretly (SUR) Hits Market Cap of $92,182.19

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Suretly has a market cap of $92,182.19 and $2,778.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001126 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00041464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00322649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

