Sushi Price Up 200.2% Over Last Day (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sushi token can now be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00269167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00495060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

