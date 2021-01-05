SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.13.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.00. 10,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,503. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.