SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $387.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

