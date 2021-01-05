Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SVCBY stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

