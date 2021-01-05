Swap Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $168,894.40 and approximately $7,086.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00266237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,131,804 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

