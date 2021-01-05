Swarm (SWM) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.06 million and $971.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

