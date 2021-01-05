Swerve Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00521295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018104 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,250,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,060,122 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

