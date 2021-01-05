Swipe Market Cap Tops $63.37 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market cap of $63.37 million and $46.50 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

