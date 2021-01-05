Switch (ESH) One Day Volume Tops $97,689.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Switch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Switch has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $224,614.64 and approximately $97,689.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035909 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001735 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002818 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003057 BTC.

About Switch

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.