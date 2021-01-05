Switcheo (SWTH) Price Tops $0.0245

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market cap of $28.26 million and approximately $46,289.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,231,986,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,113,151 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

