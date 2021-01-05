SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Smith Barney Citigroup

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.16. 14,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,045. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.86.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $172,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,867 shares of company stock worth $4,207,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

