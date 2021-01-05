Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $263.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Synopsys by 91.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after buying an additional 137,079 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Synopsys by 79.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 57.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

