Synopsys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,845 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 920% compared to the typical volume of 279 put options.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,944. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average of $215.77. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $263.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

