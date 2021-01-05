Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.83. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,631,303 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

