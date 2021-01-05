Synthetix Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 67.7% against the US dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.67 or 0.00038782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $336.92 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00355211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $721.34 or 0.02208720 BTC.

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars.

