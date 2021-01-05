Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.28

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Syntropy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $91.36 million and $2.88 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00045089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00355781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024749 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.