Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $41.15 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $41.15 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00458366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 603,928,399 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

