Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $40.95 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00483305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 603,895,069 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

