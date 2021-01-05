Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.70

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 28937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSMXY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $674.41 million during the quarter.

About Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

