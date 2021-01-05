T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $134.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $147.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,353,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after acquiring an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.