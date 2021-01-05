TaaS (TAAS) Market Cap Reaches $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00348429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00024895 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

