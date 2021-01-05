TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 63,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 81.14, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86.

About TAG Oil (TSE:TAO)

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

