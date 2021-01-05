TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.08.
TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.
NYSE:TAL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. 88,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,778.78 and a beta of 0.15. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $83.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.