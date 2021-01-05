Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) Shares Up 0.4%

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €31.98 ($37.62) and last traded at €31.76 ($37.36). 43,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.64 ($37.22).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

