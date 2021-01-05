Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.28. 1,152,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 873,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TALO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

