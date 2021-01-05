Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Tops $85.33 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $85.33 million and approximately $211,637.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

