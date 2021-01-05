Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.19. 153,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 218,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.