Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Trading Up 6.2%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 2,210,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,980,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.