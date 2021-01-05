Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.96

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.96 and last traded at $181.25, with a volume of 190856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.63.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock worth $1,646,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

