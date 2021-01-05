Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.96

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.96 and last traded at $181.25, with a volume of 190856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.63.
TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.11.
In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock worth $1,646,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
