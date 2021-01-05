Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU) Trading 23.3% Higher

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)’s stock price rose 23.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 223,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 87,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for mineral resources in the provinces of Saskatchewan and Quebec. The company explores for vanadium, gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It primarily focuses on the Three A's exploration projects, including Apollo, Admiral, and Atlas in the Matagami greenstone belt, Quebec.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.