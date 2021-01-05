TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from UBS Group

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.74.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

TRP traded up C$1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.76. 3,005,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,631. The stock has a market cap of C$50.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,773. Insiders bought a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 over the last three months.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.