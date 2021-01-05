TCASH Market Cap Hits $147,378.43 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One TCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. TCASH has a market capitalization of $147,378.43 and $3,135.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TCASH has traded up 52.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005308 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001555 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006109 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000193 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000959 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

