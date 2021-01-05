TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

