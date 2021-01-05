TD Securities Boosts Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$4.75

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of SBB traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.34. 364,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,890. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.57. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$3.45.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

