TD Securities Raises First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FM. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.76.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.60. 1,804,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.46.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.8139733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Insiders have sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

