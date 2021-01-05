TD Securities Raises Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

MOZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.94. The company had a trading volume of 334,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,911. The company has a market cap of C$621.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$154,907.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,052,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,992,295.22. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

