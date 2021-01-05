Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $125.55

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and traded as high as $130.82. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $127.90, with a volume of 10,388,094 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,393,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 117,476 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.