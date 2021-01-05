Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) Shares Gap Up to $105.40

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.40, but opened at $110.00. Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) shares last traded at $109.67, with a volume of 402,259 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

About Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

