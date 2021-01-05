Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.20

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 351743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

TEO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $916.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 108.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 140,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

