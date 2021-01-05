Teledyne Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 626 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

TDY stock opened at $362.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

