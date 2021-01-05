Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:TFX opened at $403.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.72. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $412.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,914,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

